COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.32 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 18 has vaccinated 13,87,333 in 5,088 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 19, inoculated 7,32,96,176 people.

As per the state government data, 2,62,38,405 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 46,94,525 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,211 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,51,638 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,42,872 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 16,74,292 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases and 80 fatalities, a health official said.

It took the state's infection tally to 65,18,502 and death toll to 1,38,469, he added.

As many as 3,841 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,28,561.

There are 47,919 active cases in the state now.

The state has 2,83,445 people in home quarantine and another 1,812 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,68,74,491 after 1,65,363 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai reported 478 new cases and six deaths as per the state data, taking the total of cases detected in the city to 7,37,678 and death toll to 16,048.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,18,502; New cases 3,391; Death toll 1,38,469; Total recoveries 63,28,561; Active cases 47,919; Total tests 5,68,74,491.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:08 PM IST