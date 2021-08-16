Maharashtra: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

Thane has added 213 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,308, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which took the death toll in the district to 11,184.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,997, while the death toll has reached 3,249, another official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 new coronavirus positive cases and 130 fatalities while 3,710 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra reached 63,92,660 and the death toll to 1,35,039, it said.

A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, leaving the state with 64,219 active cases.

Mumbai reported 262 cases during the day and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 7,39,331 and the toll to 15,981.

The Mumbai division saw 699 fresh infections and 12 deaths, raising the total to 16,52,731 and the number of fatalities to 34,724, the department said.

Nashik division added 901 new cases including 748 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 1,982 infections including 619 in the Satara district, 582 in Solapur district and 436 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division added 921 infections, including 367 in the Sangli district, and 200 in the Kolhapur district, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 55 new cases, the Latur division 197 including 123 infections in the Beed district. Akola division added 35 cases and the Nagpur division 7 cases.

Nagpur city saw one case. Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts did not report a fresh COVID-19 case.

Akola, Amravati, Latur and Nanded cities and the Yavatmal district also did not report any new case.

With 1,99,963 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 5,09,59,730, the department said.

Tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 63,92,660, deaths 1,35,039, total tests 5,09,59,730, active cases 64,219, tests today 1,99,963.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:39 AM IST