Maharashtra: 2 Killed, 4 Injured After Container Overturns, Damages Cars On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Visuals Surface |

Maharashtra: In a tragic crash that took place on Monday morning, two people lost their lives while four others have been injured after a container overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and damaged five cars. Visuals of the crash site show the container turned turtle and cars badly damaged showing the intensity of the crash. The injured individuals have been taken to the hospital, Somnath Gharge SP, Raigad.

Details On Accident

The container reportedly overturned, jumped the divider, and collided with five cars on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 9.00 am at in the Khopoli area of the district, when the driver of the container lost control over the wheels and ended up overturning the vehicle and colliding it with five oncoming vehicles in the other lane.

"The container was en route to Mumbai from Pune lost control due to high speed and overturned after crossing into the other lane," police said. Officials said that five cars came under the container in the accident. Two persons including a woman died on the spot, while four others were injured.