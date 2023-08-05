Mumbai News: 4 Vehicles Including NMMT Bus Involved In Crash Near Bhandup, Traffic Affected; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: An accident took place on Saturday morning involving 4 vehicles, including an Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus. The incident took place in Bhandup on the Eastern Expressway. Southbound traffic vehicular movement was affected after the incident. Visuals of the accident site have surfaced on the internet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update On Accident

The Mumbai Traffic Police shared information on the accident in a tweet posted today in the morning. Giving details on the incident, Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "Due to an accident involving four vehicles at Kanjur Marg, Bhandup Lake, Southbound traffic vehicular movement is slow."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, no injuries were reported by the traffic department in the incident. Local authorities rushed to the spot and helped the traffic police department to ease the traffic movement.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)