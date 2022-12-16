Maharashtra: 2 kids kidnapped in Mumbai rescued by city cops from Aurangabad 11 days later; 3 nabbed | File Photo

The Kanjurmarg police have arrested three people who allegedly kidnapped two children from Kanjurmarg railway station-one is a five-year-old and the other one-year-old. The children were rescued from Aurangabad 11 days after their kidnapping.

According to the police, the Kanjurmarg police received a complaint of two children being kidnapped from the Kanjurmarg railway station on December 4. The accused were suspected to be members of a begging racket.

“Through human intelligence, technical clues, and sources, we located the kidnapped children and two suspects in Aurangabad,” added the official. The children were finally tracked and rescued 11 days later from Gangapur taluka, Aurangabad, and three people, including a woman, have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Tarabai Kale, 40, ChanduKale, 54, and Harshad Kale, 35. According to the police the boys were kept at the residence of Chandu and Tarabai in Aurangabad, while Harshad who is allegedly the mastermind was arrested from Yewla after a raid by the officials at his residence, the police added.

A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.