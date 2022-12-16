e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 2 kids kidnapped in Mumbai rescued by city cops from Aurangabad 11 days later; 3 nabbed

Maharashtra: 2 kids kidnapped in Mumbai rescued by city cops from Aurangabad 11 days later; 3 nabbed

The children, who were kidnapped from Kanjurmarg, were finally tracked and rescued 11 days later from Gangapur taluka, Aurangabad, and three people, including a woman, have been arrested. The accused were suspected to be members of a begging racket.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 2 kids kidnapped in Mumbai rescued by city cops from Aurangabad 11 days later; 3 nabbed | File Photo
Follow us on

The Kanjurmarg police have arrested three people who allegedly kidnapped two children from Kanjurmarg railway station-one is a five-year-old and the other one-year-old. The children were rescued from Aurangabad 11 days after their kidnapping.

According to the police, the Kanjurmarg police received a complaint of two children being kidnapped from the Kanjurmarg railway station on December 4. The accused were suspected to be members of a begging racket.

Read Also
Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, his son
article-image

“Through human intelligence, technical clues, and sources, we located the kidnapped children and two suspects in Aurangabad,” added the official. The children were finally tracked and rescued 11 days later from Gangapur taluka, Aurangabad, and three people, including a woman, have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Tarabai Kale, 40, ChanduKale, 54, and Harshad Kale, 35. According to the police the boys were kept at the residence of Chandu and Tarabai in Aurangabad, while Harshad who is allegedly the mastermind was arrested from Yewla after a raid by the officials at his residence, the police added.

A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 follow woman in cab for over 1km, molest her & film the act; arrested by city cops

Mumbai: 2 follow woman in cab for over 1km, molest her & film the act; arrested by city cops

Besharam Rang Row: Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam threatens ban on Pathaan movie, demands...

Besharam Rang Row: Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam threatens ban on Pathaan movie, demands...

Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add....

Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add....

Thane: Ambernath Citizens Forum members demand cancellation of IAS Mundhe's transfer, submit 1555...

Thane: Ambernath Citizens Forum members demand cancellation of IAS Mundhe's transfer, submit 1555...

Thane: Kalyan cops arrest suspect for rape, murder of 9-year-old

Thane: Kalyan cops arrest suspect for rape, murder of 9-year-old