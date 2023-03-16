Maharashtra: 2 deceased persons detected with COVID-19, H3N2; officials to probe cause of death | Representative Image

Two deaths have been reported in Nagpur and Ahmednagar districts, respectively, in Maharashtra due to the suspected H3N2 virus. As per state officials, the two deceased patients were detected with COVID-19 and influenza infection due to which the death committee will investigate the medical reports to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the state health department has also directed all districts to report H3N2 cases to the deputy director of the health department daily by 11 am.

Ahmednagar MBBS student dies

Chandrakant Sapkal, a 23-year-old first year MBBS student had gone to Alibaug with his friends for a picnic last week and since then he had been keeping unwell. He was found to be COVID-19 positive on March 11, Contd. on nation following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Saideep hospital in Ahmednagar on March 12.

“His condition started to deteriorate and he succumbed during the treatment around 10pm on March 13. However, his post-mortem examination revealed H3N2 virus in the blood and he was also COVID positive. But official confirmation is awaited.

Tanaji Sawant says 352 cases in state of H3N2

According to the data provided by the state health department, there are 58 confirmed cases of influenza A H3N2 virus and currently 48 H3N2 patients are admitted to different hospitals across Maharashtra.

State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday said that a total of 352 cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported so far in the state. "Their treatment is going on and hospitals have been asked to be on alert. H3N2 is not fatal, and can be cured by medical treatment. There is no need to panic," he added.

Nagpur senior citizen dies, had H3N2

Moreover, a senior citizen from Nagpur suffering from H3N2 had died last week. The patient was admitted to hospital on March 2 after he complained of difficulties in breathing. “He was detected with H3N2 and other fungus infection on March 7; however his health deteriorated further and he succumbed on March 9. He was suffering from COPD (breathing issue), high BP and diabetes. However, the review committee is yet to vet his medical reports to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the official added.

Senior health official refuses to divulge information

A senior health official said that the state government does not want to disclose any data of influenza A H3N2 virus due to the ongoing assembly session.

“It is not a notifiable disease due to which the exact number of cases and deaths will not be known until strict instructions are given by the central and state governments. It has been two to three months since H3N2 was detected across India and Maharashtra, but no action was taken until ICMR confirmed H3N2 was responsible for the rise in flu cases,” he said.