H3N2 outbreak: Puducherry govt shuts schools in view of influenza virus

Representational image |

Puducherry: The Puducherry government has announced holidays for all its schools up to class 8 from March 16 to 26, in view of the spread of the H3N2 influenza outbreak in the Union Territory.

Speaking in the Puducherry Assembly, Home, and Education Minister A Nammasivayam stated that due to the rise in cases among children, the government made the decision to announce holidays for all schools.

Puducherry Health Department recently revealed that 79 virus cases in the H3N2 subtype have been reported from the UT till March 4.

The order will be in effect in different regions across the UT, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

