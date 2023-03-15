 H3N2 outbreak: Puducherry govt shuts schools in view of influenza virus
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationH3N2 outbreak: Puducherry govt shuts schools in view of influenza virus

H3N2 outbreak: Puducherry govt shuts schools in view of influenza virus

Puducherry Health Department recently revealed that 79 virus cases in the H3N2 subtype have been reported from the UT till March 4.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Puducherry: The Puducherry government has announced holidays for all its schools up to class 8 from March 16 to 26, in view of the spread of the H3N2 influenza outbreak in the Union Territory.

Speaking in the Puducherry Assembly, Home, and Education Minister A Nammasivayam stated that due to the rise in cases among children, the government made the decision to announce holidays for all schools.

Puducherry Health Department recently revealed that 79 virus cases in the H3N2 subtype have been reported from the UT till March 4.

The order will be in effect in different regions across the UT, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

Read Also
Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 8 to remain closed amid rising H3N2 virus spread
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: EU Chambers of Commerce India to host Education Summit on March 17

Mumbai: EU Chambers of Commerce India to host Education Summit on March 17

NTA reopened application window for JEE Mains 2023 session 2; last date to apply March 16

NTA reopened application window for JEE Mains 2023 session 2; last date to apply March 16

G20 seminar on strengthening research and promoting innovation through richer collaboration held at...

G20 seminar on strengthening research and promoting innovation through richer collaboration held at...

Calcutta High Court reverses appointment of VCs of 29 universities in state

Calcutta High Court reverses appointment of VCs of 29 universities in state

Assam: Students under CID radar over class 10 paper leak case

Assam: Students under CID radar over class 10 paper leak case