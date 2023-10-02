Maharashtra: 12 Infants Among 24 Dead In Nanded Govt Hospital In Past 24 Hours; Dean Cites Medicine & Staff Shortage

Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, Nanded |

The dean of a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded reported that twelve infants and an equal number of adults have died in the past 24 hours. The dean attributed these tragic deaths to a deficiency of medicines and a shortage of hospital personnel.

Out of the 24 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the dean of Nanded's Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital has noted that 12 adults passed away primarily due to "various illnesses, with the majority being attributed to snake bites", NDTV reported.

"Six males and six female babies died in the last 24 hours. Twelve adults also died due to various ailments, mostly snake bites. We faced some difficulty since various staff were being transferred," he said.

"We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only such place in the 70 to 80-km radius. So, patients come to us from far-off places. On some days, the number of patients increases and it creates a problem for the budget," he added.

"There is an institute Haffkine. We are supposed to buy medicines from them but that also didn't happen. But we did buy medicines locally and provided them to the patients," the dean said.

Describing the fatalities as "unfortunate," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media in Mumbai, indicating that further details regarding the hospital incident would be investigated, and appropriate measures would be implemented.

The Opposition in Maharashtra has mounted a comprehensive assault on the state government led by Eknath Shinde, asserting that the "triple-engine government" (comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) should bear accountability.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Chavan, after visiting the hospital on Monday, said, "A total of 24 lives were lost. Seventy are still critical. There is a lack of medical facilities and staff. Many nurses were transferred and their replacements were not given. Many machines are not working. The hospital's capacity is 500, but 1,200 patients are admitted. I will speak to Ajit Pawar (about this). The government should look into the matter keenly and take control of the situation."

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule, hitting out at the state government, said, "The triple-engine sarkar is responsible for the deaths of all the 24 innocent people. They should be made accountable."

नांदेड मधल्या शासकीय रुग्णालयात गेल्या २४ तासात १२ नवजात बालकांसह २४ जणांचा मृत्यू झाला. हे मृत्यू केवळ योगायोग नक्कीच नाहीत. या प्रत्येक मृत्यूची सखोल चौकशी करण्याची गरज आहे. एका दिवसात एवढे मृत्यू होत असतील तर त्याचे गांभीर्य मुख्यमंत्री आणि यंत्रणेनं लक्षात घेऊन तात्काळ… https://t.co/QIKk7Cn6Gz — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 2, 2023

Shive Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the government and referred to the deaths as "murder". "This is shameful, please don’t call them deaths, this is murder due to absolute negligence on the part of the unconstitutional state government. They are so busy planning influencer events or foreign trips that they have forgotten their basic job is to serve the state," Chaturvedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is shameful, please don’t call them deaths, this is murder due to absolute negligence on the part of the unconstitutional state government. They are so busy planning influencer events or foreign trips that they have forgotten their basic job is to serve the state. pic.twitter.com/zScvcjw0D4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 2, 2023

