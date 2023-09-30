Bihar Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Death At Bagaha Station After He Falls On Rail Track While Trying To Board Moving Train

A man trying to board a moving train fell into the gap between the train and the platform at the Bagaha railway station in Bihar. It showed the man having descended on the rail tracks while the train passed by, however, leaving him unhurt. He miraculously survived the incident and stood up soon after the train exited the station. A police official at the spot took note of the matter and escorted him to the platform.

More details about the incident

The man who fell on the train tracks was identified as 24-year-old Prateek Kumar, a resident of the Uttarwari Pokhara area in Bettiah, Bihar. It was learned that the mishap took place when he off-boarded the train to purchase some biscuits and cold drinks. By the time he returned, the train had already started departing the station. Kumar still tried to jump into one of the coaches but failed.

Man suffers minor injuries, escapes death due to cop's assistance

As he tried to board the moving train, his foot slipped and landed him on the track. Without panic, the on-duty GRP and other passengers at the station reached to assist him and comfort him. They guided Kumar to lie down straight on the track until the train's exit. He followed the instructions and escaped death. However, the 24-year-old was injured in the incident for which he was given medical care. Reportedly, after receiving first aid, one of his relatives took him to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries.

