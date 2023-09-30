UP Teen Creating Reels On Railway Tracks Mowed Down By Train; Chilling Visuals Surface

Another incident of reel craze resulting in death has been reported in India. A teenager from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh was knocked down by a running train after he recklessly stood on railway tracks to create reels. Chilling visuals from the horrific sight have surfaced online. The disturbing video records the moment when identified as 14-year-old Farmaan walked on railway tracks and was struck by the train. (Video contains graphic content; viewer discretion advised)

Video records him filming on rail tracks, being hit by train

Farmaan was seen being filmed on camera while walking on the rail tracks, followed by being hit in a fraction of a second. The reel which showed the teen filming the reckless act for mere fun and social media craze took a drastic turn seconds later. As he stepped close to the tracks, a speeding train hit him and threw him away in the air. He was dramatically mowed down by the transport due to his negligent act. The video also recorded another person, purportedly Farmaan's friend, at the site left shocked due to the mishap.

More details from the train accident

Farmaan has been identified as a 14-year-old son of Munna, a resident of Tera Daulatpur in Jahangirabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by his friends Shuaib, Nadir, and Sameer and were on their way to witness a procession nearby. However, Farmaan chose to stand by the railway tracks near the railway crossing adjacent to the Damedarpur village of the state to make reels, paving the way to the accident.

Body sent for post-mortem

According to reports, the teen was declared spot dead. His family members were informed of the saddening incident and his body was sent for post-mortem by GRP SHO Dharmendra Singh.

