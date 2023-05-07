Hyderabad: 16-year-old boy struck by train while filming Instagram reel, clip shows last moments

Twitter

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy from Hyderabad lost his life while shooting a video for an Instagram reel beside a moving train.

Mohammad Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot while his two friends, who were also part of the video, managed to move away to safety.

Watch the tragic incident here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place when the trio decided to shoot a video for the popular social media platform alongside the railway track.

Sarfraz was standing very close to the track with his back towards the approaching train when the tragedy occurred.

Sarfraz's father said he had gone out to attend Friday prayers

In the video posted on Twitter, the boy's father said that he had left the house to attend Friday prayers, and a couple of hours later, his friends informed him that he had fallen unconscious on the railway track.