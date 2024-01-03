Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Reveals Names Of Five More Accused

Enforcement Directorate | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the Mahadev App case in a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday.

The 1,800-page document includes the names of five new accused: Suspended constable Bhim Singh Yadav, cash courier Aseem Das, Shubham Soni, who claims to be the promoter of Mahadev App, Anil Aggarwal, and Rohit Gulati.

Charge-sheet reveals scam amounting to ₹6,000 crore

Last year the ED had summoned Soni to appear before it on October 26. However, Soni did not physically appear; instead, he submitted his statements via email on November 2. In his submission, Soni claimed that ₹508 crore had been paid by Mahadev App promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

He shared documents stating that he was the official director of Mahadev App, registered under the name M/s Mahadev Book Markets Limited in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Soni also claimed to be part of the management of Mahadev Online Book.

Another accused in the supplementary charge-sheet, Das was arrested after a tip-off by Soni. Soni told the ED that Das would come to Chhattisgarh before the assembly election on November 17 with a significant amount of cash for the Congress’ electioneering purposes.

ED conducted raid

Based on this information, the ED raided Triton Hotel in Raipur and arrested Das with a sum of ₹5.39 crore. According to the ED, during the interrogation, Das revealed that he was in Raipur on the instructions of Mahadev App promoters.

He said he was tasked with delivering ₹5.39 crore to a politician named “Baghel”. Later, he filed a complaint against ED officials and Soni, alleging that they conspired against him and framed him.

The charge-sheet said constable Yadav had travelled to Dubai without permission and met Mahadev App promoters Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar there.

His travel expenses were borne by Rapid Travels of Ahuja Brothers, a money laundering and ticketing company associated with Mahadev APP. Yadav was the conduit to receive bribe money from Mahadev App promoters for the benefit of senior officers andpoliticians of Chhattisgarh.