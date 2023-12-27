Mahadev Betting App Case: Dubai Authorities Intensify Their Focus On Saurabh Chandrakar

Saurabh Chandrakar (Left), Ravi Uppal (Right) |

The promoter of the Mahadev betting app Saurabh Chandrakar’s Dubai-based residential premises were curtained off and movement has been restricted by UAE authority after the request of Indian agencies. According to sources, Chandrakar, against whom a Red Corner notice has been issued is not allowed to leave the premises.

Sources indicate that UAE authorities have restricted the movement of his visitors and are awaiting legal formalities from Indian agencies. The Indian agency has expressed concern to UAE authorities, fearing that if allowed his unrestricted movement, he may abscond, increasing the chances of fleeing to Dubai and leaving the country. Collaborative efforts are necessary to prevent such a scenario.

Indian authorities in touch with UAE to secure Uppal's custody

Recently, Ravi Uppal, another promoter of the Mahadev app, was apprehended by Dubai police following a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through Interpol. He is facing money laundering charges. Sources indicate that Dubai authorities are currently investigating the money laundering allegations against Uppal. Indian authorities are actively communicating with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to secure his custody.

Sources have indicated that in the coming days, all legal formalities for the deportation of Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar will be completed.

Recently, Interpol issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October. Both are facing money laundering charges in cases registered by the ED and the police in Chhattisgarh and Mumbai.

Mahadev betting app case

In the Mahadev betting app case, allegations include fraud amounting to RS 15,000 crore rupees, along with accusations of match-fixing, betting, illegal hawala, and cryptocurrency transactions. These operations are said to have originated from a central head office in the UAE.

During the probe, the investigation agency discovered that, apart from the Mahadev betting app, numerous other betting apps, including Fair Play, Lotus 365, Tiger Exchange, 11xplay, 99exch, Bet Bhai, BJ88, CBTF, Coexch99, Fairbook247, Fair Exchange, Laserbook 247, Winbuzz, ReddyAnna, and SportsX9, are allegedly actively engaged in betting. All these other betting apps are connected with the Mahadev betting app and the syndicate led by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.