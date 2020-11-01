Maha Vikas Aghadi restores Gram Panchayat powers to approve construction of homes

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has scrapped yet another decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to transfer the powers of providing approvals for the construction of homes to the district Town Planning unit from the gram panchayat in villages. Now, it has been given back to the gram panchayat. The announcement was made today by the Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar, who was on an official tour in Sindhudurg district.

Sattar said the villagers were finding it difficult to seek permission from the Town Planning unit. He further added that it was also opposed by elected representatives. “Gram Panchyat’s powers to approve construction of homes have been restored,” he added.

Earlier, the state government had scrapped the Devendra Fadnavis government’s flagship Jalyukta Shivar (water conservation) scheme, which will now be probed by the MVA government. In March, the Comptroller and Auditor General had rapped the previous government on the mismatch between the project and outcome in the Jalyukta Shivar scheme.

The state government has also put on hold the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project, citing that it was still an experiment. The government is expected to take a decision to scrap it owing to financial non viability.

The MVA government recently scrapped the Metro 3 carshed project at Aarey Colony and shifted it to Kanjurmarg. Further, the government has restored powers of the zilla parishad for the appointment of teachers, which was withdrawn by the previous government.