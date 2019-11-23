Maha Twist: President's rule in state was revoked at 5:47 AM!

In a dramatic twist overnight, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan this morning more than a week after the state was placed under President's Rule. Nationalist Conference Party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, will be his deputy.

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am. The President's Rule was revoked at 5:47 am today, according to an official statement. Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath by Governor at around 8 am today.