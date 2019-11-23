‘I am confident they will work diligently’: PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively and exuded confidence that the new government will work for the state's bright future.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra." The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan to Fadnavis and Pawar.