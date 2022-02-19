Maha: 'Subjected to injustice, but I leave with clear conscience', says former DGP Sanjay Pandey after being removed from post

A day after the Maharashtra government appointed Rajnish Seth as Director General of Police (DGP), acting DGP Sanjay Pandey has issued a statement saying despite all the controversies, he leaves with a "clear conscience" from the additional charge given to him nearly 10 months back.

Expressing that he was subjected to injustice in his long career which was finally being undone, his statement reads: "The only irony in present juncture is that in recent times, the system did work to undo some of the injustice done to my career record in the past."

Pandey, who was given additional charge of DGP on April 9, 2021, after Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as CBI Director, came under fire from the Bombay High Court which observed that he was the “blue-eyed boy” of the government and that the latter was going “out of its way” to favour his candidature for the post of DGP.

The HC had commented on February 10 while hearing public interest litigation by advocate Datta Mane seeking directions to the government to appoint a DGP in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in its 2006 judgement on police reforms in the Prakash Singh's case.

The HC had called for the proceedings of the three Referral Boards in which Pandey’s ratings of ACR (Annual Confidential Record) was increased and adverse remarks expunged.

After going through the files on February 10, CJ remarked during the hearing: "In our view, Respondent number 5 (Pandey) seems to be ‘blue eyed’ boy of Maharashtra govt. If he is appointed as DG, he will not be able to discharge his official duties. Govt went out of the way to change his grades. There will be a relationship of give and take. Such an officer should not be appointed as DGP."

After handing over the charge to Seth, Pandey issued a public statement saying that the position of DGP is one of the public offices where the "incumbent proceeds with the freedom that comes with having a resignation letter ready in the pocket."

"I have faced many hurdles and attempt to undermine my work in the past, and indeed won recognition for a job sincerely done. One is used to being a recipient of bouquets and brickbats, all with the same equanimity. The only irony in the present juncture is that in recent times, the system did work to undo some of the injustice done to my career record in the past," said Pandey.

Although he had to unceremoniously give up the post, Pandey had expressed satisfaction that in these 10 plus months, he had a chance to contribute to making some important long-term policy changes ranging from conditions of work for policewomen to stepping up dignitary for the men and women in the police force who have kept our State running on the ground.

He further said that he is leaving the position of the DGP with a “conscience clear” – a post that he “neither craved” for and nor did he “flinch when the responsibility was given” to him.

His statement further reads: "I do hope that the inequities and the unfairness that a policeman in my place could be forced to handle, will lead to some long-term introspection and administrative reform, where courts having had to step in to legislate, take note of the circumstances and developments and further nuance and strengthen the environment for nurturing honest police leadership."

He ends the note with gratitude towards men and women in force for their trust and support. "To them, I say, many a twist and turn, diabolical or unplanned, is par for the course in your careers. Strengthen your spines and cope with them," says the note adding, "In the course of a police career of this length, a policeman with a spine is bound to have controversial junctures, a necessary feature of an important segment in the executive branch of governance."

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:35 PM IST