Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat's staff members test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat's three staff members and their four relatives tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
All of the staff members were living in servant quarters at Maharashtra Revenue Minister's official bungalow. It is reported 20 staff members have undergone COVID-19 tests. Sources from MPCC have said that Balasaheb Thorat has tested negative for coronavirus.
This comes a day after Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Sattar, an MLA from Sillod constituency in Aurangabad and a minister of state in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said he is home quarantined in Mumbai. He also appealed to those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
Earlier, state cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the virus. They have made a full recovery. Another Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
