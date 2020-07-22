Fifth minister in Maharashtra tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Revenue and Rural Development, Abdul Sattar, has tested positive for Covid-19 -- the fifth minister in the state to have contracted the disease so far. Sattar tweeted on Wednesday, ''There was a little doubt, so I took a Covid-19 test. Unfortunately, I have tested positive. There is no need to panic. I may have been infected while engaged in relief work at various places affected by the pandemic. With your blessings I will be cured soon and resume work.’’
Elected from Sillod assembly seat in Aurangabad district on a Shiv Sena ticket, Sattar tested positive a day after NCP Rajya Sabha member Faujia Khan, from the adjoining Parbhani district, tested positive. Both are currently under medical examination. Three ministers who had earlier tested positive -- Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde -- are now cured. On July 20, Minister of Ports and Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh had tested positive. Minister of Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadakh-Patil went into home quarantine on July 19, after his wife tested Covid-19 positive.
Shiv Sena legislator Vaibha Naik from Sindhudurg district, too, is under treatment after he tested positive.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)