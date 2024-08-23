'Maha-Rashtravadi WhatsApp Helpline': Ajit Pawar Launches Initiative To Support Residents And Govt Schemes; Check Details Inside

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

In a recent announcement, Ajit Pawar, NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister, introduced the 'Maha-Rashtravadi WhatsApp Helpline' during a press conference on Thursday. This new initiative is designed to leverage technology to better serve the people of Maharashtra, particularly women, following the success of the 'Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme.

Pawar highlighted that the 'Maha-Rashtravadi WhatsApp Helpline' aims to address issues and provide support for government schemes. By sending a message to 9861717171, individuals can access assistance in three languages. For those less familiar with digital tools, on-the-ground support will be available.

Pawar also noted that the NCP's Jan Samman Yatra, which has visited 22 constituencies, has received substantial support, especially from women, for various schemes like 'Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin', Three Free Gas Cylinders, and Free Electricity for Farmers.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the new helpline will be supported by a call center equipped to handle approximately 50,000 issues daily. The goal is to ensure that beneficiaries receive their entitled benefits efficiently.