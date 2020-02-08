Maha poor show in RTI applicants’ safety

On December 27 last year, when the Right to Information (RTI) applicant, Yashwant Shinde, alleged that a senior Mumbai Police officer hit him in the latter’s office, his case merely added to the already high number of complaints of assaults on RTI applicants in Maharashtra. While the highest number of RTI applications filed each year in the country is in Maharashtra, the state also records the most number of murders and assaults on, and threats and harassment of, RTI applicants since the inception of the RTI Act, 2005.

The Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a rights body that monitors ‘right to access of information’ in India, compiles attacks on users of the ‘Sunshine Act’ in four different categories. These are ‘killings’, ‘assaults’, ‘threats and harassment’ and ‘suicides’ of RTI applicants. Till date, Mahararshtra tops the list in all the categories.

“While Maharashtra is known to receive most RTI applications, there is no justifiable reason why it should also see most people getting attacked,” said Venkatesh Nayak, program head, access to information program, CHRI.