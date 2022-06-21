e-Paper Get App

Maha Political turmoil: 'There was unrest in Shiv Sena for over a week', claims NCP leader Bhujbal

State NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that he does not feel there is a threat to State NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that he does not feel there is a threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, a state Congress minister, on Tuesday, has claimed that there was unrest in the functioning party, Shiv Sena since over a week.

State NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that he does not feel there is a threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The statement comes after Shiv Sena as the senior leader and urban development Minister Eknath Shinde has been not reachable since last night. Several other legislators, associated with Shinde, are also unreachable.

Read Also
Mumbai: Latest news updates - Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of officials regarding issue of safety...
article-image
HomeMumbaiMaha Political turmoil: 'There was unrest in Shiv Sena for over a week', claims NCP leader Bhujbal

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion