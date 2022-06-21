Maha Political turmoil: 'There was unrest in Shiv Sena for over a week', claims NCP leader Bhujbal

PTI

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, a state Congress minister, on Tuesday, has claimed that there was unrest in the functioning party, Shiv Sena since over a week.

State NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that he does not feel there is a threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The statement comes after Shiv Sena as the senior leader and urban development Minister Eknath Shinde has been not reachable since last night. Several other legislators, associated with Shinde, are also unreachable.