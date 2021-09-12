Maha Metro: Maharashtra minister Wadettiwar alleges recruitment scam

Mumbai: Congress leader and Minister of OBC and Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar has claimed that a series of scams came to the fore in Nagpur metro rail project operated by the Maha Metro and one of them is the recruitment scam in which candidates from the open category were recruited on the posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS. Wadettiwar said he will urge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the eligible candidates should be recruited in the reserved posts.

"In order to recruit candidates of the same categories in the reserved seats, I will make a demand to Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray in the meeting,’’ said Wadettiwar. He further stated, "I will also demand legal action against those involved if the right given by the Constitution is not ensured by the Maha Metro."

Maha Metro clarifies

Maha Metro in its statement said that it has always followed all laid down rules and procedures while making recruitments at various levels in its organisation. ‘’The fact that two different statutory bodies have visited the Metro office and have been satisfied with the way reservation policy is being implemented in Maha Metro which follows the 200-point roster and cadre-based (post-based) reservation as per the policies of the government,’’ it said.

According to Maha Metro, recruitments are done as per the running roster and they are made as per the share of the category in the post. ‘’Maha Metro is a new organisation and hence many posts are yet to be recruited for various reserved categories. There are 8 categories of posts in 23 different departments starting from assistant manager to executive director. The recruitment is done on the basis of experience, education and post requirements for each department. Therefore, there are 184 cadres and posts are filled up as per running roster for that particular cadre as per GoI’s 200 points order,’’ it said.

