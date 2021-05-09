Maha logs 48,801 new Covid cases, city 2,402

Maharashtra reported less than 50,000 fresh corona cases on Sunday, with the state reporting 48,801 new infections and 572 Covid-19 deaths pushing its tally to 51,01,737 and 75,841 fatalities till now. The recovery rate of the state touched 87 per cent and with 44,07,818 patients recovered so far.

Mumbai witnessed less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the city reporting 2,402 new infections and 68 Covid-19 fatalities, increasing the total count to 6,76,475 and 13,817 deaths till now. As many as 3,375 patients have recovered on Sunday, taking the total recovery count to 6,03,418 with a recovery rate of 91 per cent.

The doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has increased to 153 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.44 per cent.

According to Dr Tatrarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the deaths have increased corresponding with the surge of the virus. “We saw increasing deaths due to the sec- ond wave which was more lethal than the first one. The current deaths are of those who have been affected mostly two weeks ago. Due to the lockdown, we will see the deaths stabilising and even coming down in the coming days,” said Lahane.

They have seen the new cases stabilising in 19 districts across the state. The numbers will come down further in the next 15 days. The stabilisation will be replicated across the other districts too in the coming days. “This trend has reduced the load on our medical infrastructure also. There is no problem now with the oxygen supply and people are the hospital beds are available to patients,” said Lahane.