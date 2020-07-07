Maha Job Portal: 13,300 job seekers, 147 entrepreneurs sign up on Day 1 on mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in

On Tuesday, the Free Press Journal learned that newly-launched Maha Job Portal got a fantastic response on Day 1.

A government source told The Free Press Journal that 13,3000 job seekers and 147 entrepreneurs signed up on the website on Day 1.

The portal was launched on Monday for the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees. Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile, and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said in a press statement

Steps to register at the portal:

Go to the official website of the Maha Job Portal at mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in Click on - Jobseeker Registration Enter the required details including name, e-mail ID, contact number Please select yes if you have the domicile certificate of Maharashtra

(submitting domicile certificate is mandatory while using the portal)

You will get an OTP on your registered number for mobile number verification and e-mail id verification Submit the OTPs to verify your mobile number and e-mail ID While email ID is optional, verification is mandatory if you enter it. Email ID can be used for communication on portals such as job notifications etc. It can also be used as a user ID to log in to the portal as well After verifying your mobile number, enter a strong password Enter captcha Click submit You will get a flash message on the screen saying - "Registration done successfully. Please login using your email ID or mobile number"

Steps to create your profile:

Next step is to log in with name and contact number/e-mail ID Create your profile on the portal Upload a photo

Format: jpg, jpeg, png up to 2 mb

Upload your CV/ resume in the 'biodata' section on the right-hand corner

Format: PDF up to 1mb

Enter the following details

-Personal Information

-Present Address

-Permanent Address

-Education Details

-Work Experience

-Skill Details

-Languages Known

-Willingness to Relocate

In the 'Willingness to Relocate' section, you will get 2 options

Ready to work in all districts of Maharashtra

Preference order of districts (3 choices)

Uploading documents:

In the uploading documents section, uploading domicile certificate of Maharashtra is mandatory Upload remaining documents if you have them

-Education Certificate

-Skill Certificate

teps to search for jobs:

You can then search for jobs in 'Search Job' section You can apply the following filters to get the optimum results

-Skill Category

-Select Skill Sector

-Select Skill Sub Sector

-Select Skill

-Work Experience (in years)

-Select Education

-Place of Activity Located

-Industry

-District

-Taluka

Steps to apply for the job: