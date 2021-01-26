'Maha govt will not implement farm laws': Assembly Speaker Nana Patole tells protesting farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Over the last few days, a large group of farmers had made their way to Mumbai's Azad Maidan to register their protest against the recently passed farm laws. Their demonstration was also a show of solidarity with those who have remained stationed outside the national capital for two months now. The rally had been addressed by several prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole.

According to a January 24 report, that quoted the All India Kisan Sabha's Maharashtra unit, around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. Reportedly, the police had amped up security at Azad Maidan, and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force had also been deployed.

Now, after an elderly woman protester hoisted national flag at Azad Maidan, the farmers have once again taken to the roads. Reportedly, they have left for their homes.