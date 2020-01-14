Maha Govt to frame stringent safety rules for chemical, explosive and oil units

Mumbai: Close on the heels of the death of eight persons in the huge explosion in a chemical factory at Bhoisar industrial estate in Palghar district, the Maharashtra government will soon release the stringent safety and security rules to avoid such incidents and also initiate action against for non-compliance.

State industries department officer, who had been at the explosion site, told FPJ,'' The hazardous units including chemical, explosive and oil situated in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)-run industrial estate or outside will have to strictly adhere to the safety norms as there will be no relaxation in it. Commencement certificate will be issued only after thorough scrutiny that the industrial unit has fulfilled all rules with regard to safety and security. As far as storage of chemical, explosive and oil, the unit will have to submit all the details after conducting a comprehensive safety audit.'' The officer further informed that the safety audit will reveal the industrial unit's capability to handle any disaster and its mitigation plan.

The officer said the directorate of health and safety will be the coordinating agency for implementing proposed safety and security rules. ''The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will play a major role considering its statewide reach. The Special Planning Authority (SPA) will be delegated powers to supervise that the industrial units in its respective jurisdiction comply with the proposed safety and security rules. MIDC being SPA will enjoy similar powers in its industrial estates. In non-MIDC areas, the local urban body will have these powers,'' he noted.

State government's move is crucial as the preliminary investigation has revealed that said that the under-construction building was allowed to conduct testings. It was also found that permission was for a single-storey structure whereas the construction was in progress till the third floor. Industries Minister Subhash Desai had already visited the site and announced that action would be initiated against those who are at fault.