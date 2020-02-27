Maha govt is in process of formulating a new Tourism Policy: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is in the process of formulating a new Tourism Policy for the state which includes beach shacks in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Thackeray informed that a proposal is also under consideration for development of resorts and hotels in the coastal Konkan region.

"Infrastructure in Konkan is also being upgraded with development of the Mumbai-Goa highway, an airport at Chipi in Sindhudurg and the Coastal Road," he said.