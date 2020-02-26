'Disgraceful': Aaditya Thackeray slams Devendra Fadnavis for saying Shiv Saniks were wearing bangles

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit out at Shiv Sena for its silence over the recent controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. While addressing a rally at Azad Maidan, Fadnavis had said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be "wearing bangles" but the BJP was not.

"Shiv Sena could be wearing bangles but we aren't. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis while launching a scathing attack on ruling-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra for not taking strict action against Pathan.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on February 20 stoked a controversy by saying "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

But later on Febraury 23, Pathan on Saturday took back his words and said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations. "If any of my words have hurt someone, I take them back as i'm a real Indian," Pathan said during a press conference.

