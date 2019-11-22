Maha govt formation: Will Shiv Sena get CM post for 5 years?

After Congress and NCP arrived at a consensus on the common minimum programme in New Delhi, now the political epicentre will again move back to Mumbai. Sena, NCP and Congress leaders are expected to meet on Friday in Mumbai after the Sena chief will conclude his meet with party MLAs.

Sena has summoned all its MLAs with Aadhaar Cards and clothes for the stay. An important meeting of all the Sena legislators and supporting MLAs has been called at 10am on Friday.

“The legislators will be informed that Sena will form and lead the govt. So, do not get lured to any offer from BJP. Their feedback on government formation will also be sought," a senior Sena leader said. The legislators then may be moved to a hotel in Mumbai or a resort in Alibaug.

Sena has alerted journalists be remain available as they are likely to stake claim for government formation. The highly-placed sources reiterated they will get the post of CM for 5 years, and in return, they will give key portfolios to Cong and NCP.

"Sena legislators are opposed to Desai. They want either Uddhav or a member of the legislative assembly, like Eknath Shinde, to lead the state govt,” the source said.

"The names of Arvind Sawant, Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde and Anil Desai are also being seriously considered. Uddhav will take a final call on this," another Sena leader said.

Sena leaders also hinted at a possible cabinet from their quota. “Sena will get the plumb urban development ministry. Ravindra Waikar can be the urban development minister. Eknath Shin­de may get the public works dept; Aaditya Thackeray will be the education minister.

Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, all ministers in the Fadnavis government will find a berth in the new government too. Uday Samant may be the housing minister. Bachchu Kadu, too, may find a berth in the cabinet," a leader said.

Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all its district chiefs and in-charges of various divisions at Sena Bhavan at 2pm on Friday. The party has decided to protest against the negligible financial aid given by the governor to farmers affected by wet drought on Monday in the state.

The leaders will be informed about the protest. Uddhav will also visit the BMC headquarters on Friday at 12 noon, as Kishori Pednekar, Sena corporator will be declared elected mayor unopposed.