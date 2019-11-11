Maha govt formation: Shiv Sena bows to NCP's demand, Arvind Sawant to resign

A day after, NCP said that Shiv Sena must severe its all relations with the BJP to get its support, on Monday, Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant announced that he will be resigning from the post.
"BJP has taken a lot of strides in Maharashtra in the pursuit of falsehood .. Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment? And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister," Sawant wrote on Twitter.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said the Shiv Sena will have to severe its all relations with the BJP to get the support of his party in forming the government in the state.
"BJP has expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra. If the Shiv Sena wants support from the NCP, they will have to announce that they have severed their all relations with the BJP and their ministers in the Central government resign as well," Malik told ANI.
The NCP leader, however, also said that the final decision will be taken after the party legislative meeting on November 12. "In the legislative party meeting, all the party MLAs will discuss the political scenario in the state and take a final call," he said.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.
Earlier, Maharashtra's BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that the BJP will not form the government in the state as the Shiv Sena has not shown interest in the same.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)