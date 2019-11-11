Maha govt formation: Shiv Sena bows to NCP's demand, Arvind Sawant to resign

"BJP has expressed its inability to form the government in Maharashtra. If the Shiv Sena wants support from the NCP, they will have to announce that they have severed their all relations with the BJP and their ministers in the Central government resign as well," Malik told ANI.

The NCP leader, however, also said that the final decision will be taken after the party legislative meeting on November 12. "In the legislative party meeting, all the party MLAs will discuss the political scenario in the state and take a final call," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra's BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that the BJP will not form the government in the state as the Shiv Sena has not shown interest in the same.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.