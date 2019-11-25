Maha govt formation: NCP wants Fadnavis to quit, claims all MLAs in touch

New Delhi/Mumbai: In twists and turns of Maharashtra’s post-election politics, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday sought resignation of the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government in the state, claiming the opposition lacks support of required MLAs and asserted that all MLAs of NCP are in touch with the party.

The NCP spokesperson also said that CM Fadvanis should resign instead of pushing for a floor test. Responding to a question, Malik said as far as MLAs are concerned, five were not in contact. “Two of them have returned. Third MLA has sent his message through video. All our MLAs will return back by this evening.”

Malik alleged that the Maharashtra government does not have enough support of MLAs. “We want Devendraji to resign. If he does not resign, we will certainly defeat the government in Assembly and form a new government.”

“The current state government is in a minority. Fadnavisji will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House. We demand him that he tender his resignation,” Malik said.

In a tweet, Malik said: “This is a coincidence that the BJP had toppled the Karnataka government from this Renaissance hotel and we will also form Maharashtra government from here.”

The stunning return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in Maharashtra prompted the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress to move their MLAs to different hotels in the run-up to swift political developments in the state. The MLAs have been sequestered to protect them from poaching.

The three parties have taken their MLAs to luxury hotels in Mumbai itself, anticipating they will have to be rushed in anytime to the state Assembly for a floor test in which the BJP has to prove its majority.