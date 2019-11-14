Maha Govt Formation: Final meeting between Sena-Cong-NCP underway

A final meeting between leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP is underway, said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. An alliance draft will be prepared and sent to the Congress high command who will take the final call, he informed.
Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Hussain Dalwai are present in the meeting. NCP is being represented by Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik while Eknath shinde and Subhash Desai are holding Sena's fort.
However, President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra after no party had a clear majority. BJP, being the single largest party wasn't able to reach the magic figure as Shiv Sena broke an alliance with the party.
Shiv Sena seeks Chief Ministerial post. However, it will be interesting to see whether Shiv Sena get a full term Chief Minister or a 2.5 year one sharing with NCP and finally whether Congress President Sonia Gandhi agree of joining hands with a Hindutva party.
