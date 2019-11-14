Maha Govt Formation: Final meeting between Sena-Cong-NCP underway

A final meeting between leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP is underway, said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. An alliance draft will be prepared and sent to the Congress high command who will take the final call, he informed.

Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Hussain Dalwai are present in the meeting. NCP is being represented by Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik while Eknath shinde and Subhash Desai are holding Sena's fort.