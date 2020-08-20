Maha govt allows MSRTC to resume inter-district bus services

The Maharashtra Government has allowed the resumption of inter district state transport (ST) bus services, which were suspended since March 22 after the lockdown was enforced in the state. FPJ broke the story on August 16 on the government’s move after Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar had dropped sufficient hints in this regard. Wadettiwar had said the the ST buses are the life-line in rural areas and resumption of services will help revive the economy there.

The Minister of Transport, Anil Parab on Wednesday formally announced the government decision saying that e-passes will not be required for ST buses and passengers. However, private vehicles will continue to seek e passes for inter district travelling. Parab said the inter district ST bus services will be resumed in phases.

There will be curbs on the number of passengers who can travel in a bus to avoid crowding and thereby maintain public distancing to avoid coronavirus infection. About 20 odd passengers are likely to be permitted in one bus and they will strictly have to wear masks and possess hand sanitizer.

The government’s move was necessary as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, which operates ST services across the state, has incurred a loss of more than Rs 2,300 crore during the 113 days of lockdown.

MSRTC was plying buses during lockdown only to ferry employees from the essential services category. The undertaking had transported migrant workers up to the state border and it had organised buses to bring back students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan.

Parab said the MSRTC had restarted intra district ST bus services in May but they were stopped after complaints from elected representatives and locals that transportation of passengers especially from the red zone may spread the deadly virus.