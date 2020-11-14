Maha Govt agrees in principle to pay bonus to staff of 3 state-run power firms

The electricity consumers may continue to get uninterrupted power supply to celebrate Diwali as finally the Maharashtra government late on Friday evening has agreed in principle to pay bonus to about 1 lakh employees of the state-run generation, transmission and distribution companies. Following the talks with Minister of Energy Dr Nitin Raut, the strike by the employees has been averted.

The decision was taken after the talks between Dr Raut and 25 various unions had failed on Friday afternoon as the latter were stuck on their call to go on strike if their demands, especially the bonus were not met.

Dr Raut told Free Press Journal, “I am in favour of giving bonus to the employees of MahaGenco, MahaTransco and MahaVitaran as per the ongoing customs and traditions. These employees are corona warriors who have been working hard during the present pandemic situation and also after the natural calamity struck various parts of the state. They strived to restore power supply tripped after grid collapse in Mumbai on October 12. The bonus amount will be decided in next two to three days after I hold meeting.’’

The minister said the unions will cooperate to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Diwali. Dr Raut said the outgo towards bonus will be around Rs 125 crore. Earlier, during virtual talks the 25 union representatives made a strong case of bonus and hike in salary. These unions had decided to go on strike from November 14 if their demand is not met, said Shankarrao Pahade, general secretary of the power workers' federation.

Dr Raut said the government was aware of the plight of the employees of three power companies.