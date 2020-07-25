Maha Governor urges Venkiah Naidu, Speaker Om Birla to come up with advisory to maintain sanctity of oath-taking process

Observing that some of the newly elected members of parliament/state legislatures are departing from the prescribed form of language for oath-taking and adding the names of their party leaders or venerable personalities while reading oaths, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday urged Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to come up with an advisory to be adhered to in the context of the form and oath being read out by members.

The Governor noted that such directions were needed to preserve the ‘sanctity and dignity’ of the oath-taking process.

"Adding names of party leaders or any other person to whom members owe their faith or allegiance, to the format of the oath-taking, violates the sanctity of oath-taking process”, wrote Koshyari.