Maha Governor Koshyari approves Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh's plans to conduct all Medical exams

Mumbai: Amidst raging controversy over the state government’s unilateral announcement on the cancellation of the final year examinations due to COVID-19 crisis, the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as Chancellor of universities on Thursday granted his permission to conduct all under-graduate and post-graduate examinations of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), as proposed by the University. He gave his approval after his meeting with the Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh at Raj Bhavan.

Governor appreciated the detailed plan of conducting the medical examinations presented to him by Deshmukh.

In a letter to the Governor, Minister Amit Deshmukh stated that the Univeristy of Health Sciences has unanimously decided to conduct all its Summer examinations as per three alternative plans, depending on the situation, from 15th July onwards.

According to the first plan, the Theory examinations will be held between 15th July and 15th August in a staggered manner if the situation is conducive.

According to the second plan, if the examinations could not be held as per the first plan due to COVID-19 situation, the same will be held between 16th August and 15th September.

According to the third plan, if examinations are not held as per above plans, then the University will take guidance from Central Medical Council regarding the conduct of examinations such as online examinations.

The Minister told the Governor that he had discussed the issue of conducting of examinations with all the stakeholders and regulatory authorities besides some of the former Vice Chancellors and Pro Vice Chancellors.

The Minister apprised the Governor that the University had held consultations with the Indian Nursing Council, the Medical Council of India and other central bodies before preparing the examination plans.

The Governor’s approval to the proposal of the University has been conveyed to the Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra Health Sciences who had already submitted the proposal to the Governor’s Office separately.

Governor’s move comes two days later when he had sent a communication to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing displeasure over his announcement on the cancellation of final year examinations. He had clearly said that the decision on holding final year exams will be taken as per Universities Act.