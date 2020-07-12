I am fine, not in self-isolation: Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari after 16 personnel at Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that he is perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. This comes after reports surfaced saying that Maharashtra Governor had self-isolated himself as a precautionary measure after 16 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai tested coronavirus positive.
“I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of COVID–19 either. However, considering the COVID–19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said in a statement.
The BMC in a statement said that sixteen staff members at Raj Bhavan have tested positive until now. Of the 16, two had tested positive last week. Later, tests of around 100 staff members were undertaken by the governor’s office. Of the 100, around 14 have been tested positive. The civic body has sealed the staff quarters and carried out sanitisation of the premises. The staff members who tested positive are in quarantine.
Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases. The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district.
