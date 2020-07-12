I am fine, not in self-isolation: Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari after 16 personnel at Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that he is perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. This comes after reports surfaced saying that Maharashtra Governor had self-isolated himself as a precautionary measure after 16 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai tested coronavirus positive.

“I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of COVID–19 either. However, considering the COVID–19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said in a statement.