Maha Congress calls for all party protest against CAA-NRC on Jan 24

Apart from Congress and NCP, other political parties such as Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Dal (Secular), Peasants and Workers Party of India and Muslim League will take part in the rally alongside several social activist groups. However, Shiv Sena is yet to take a stance on the matter.

“Sena today has said that they won’t support CAA, NRC in Maharashtra, however, they haven’t confirmed their presence on the January 24 rally,” stated Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra.

The January 24 rally is believed to be a continuation of protests that began on December 19 at the August Kranti Maidan. Social activist, Feroze Mithiborewala has stated that several social activists have urged the state government to take a political stand on the matter for sending a clear message to the BJP-ruled centre clearly asserting that Maharashtra opposes the CAA.

“Till now most of the protests were staged by common people of Maharashtra. To exert pressure on the Centre demanding immediate revoke of the contentious acts, we have urged the political parties to come together which will send out a clear signal to the Centre stating Maharashtra won’t bend,” said Mithiborewala.

Meanwhile, the Congress have initiated several booth level campaign drives to raise awareness among people of Mumbai about the ill effects of the citizenship policies.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed it was “not aware” of the opposition parties meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital later in the day.