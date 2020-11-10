Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA announces IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Tuesday.

Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:

1. Valsa R. Nair Singh, IAS (1991) Principal Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer (1), General Administration Department, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (Tourism), Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

2. V.P.Phad (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Additional Divisional Commissioner (Entertainment) Aurangabad Division, Aurangabad has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Osmanaba,

3. K.H.Bagate, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

4. S.L.Patil, IAS (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) has been posted as Managing Director, MAHANAND, Mumbai.

5. D.V.Swami, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Nashik Division, Nashik has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Solapur.

6. S.R.Chavan, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) ,Deputy Commissioner (General), Pune Division, Pune has been posted as Project Director, Jalswaraj Project, Navi Mmbai.

7. K.S.Tawade, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Additional Collector (SG), CIDCO, Mumbai has been posted as Managing Director, Shivsahi Punarvasan Project, Mumbai.

8. K.V.Dwivedi, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Additional Commissioner (SG), PMRDA, Pune has been posted as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA, Pune.

9. S.B.Telang, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nagpur Division, Nagpur has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-op Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

10. S.T.Taksale, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Additional Divisional Commissioner, Aurangabad Division, Aurangabad has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur.

11. P.K.Puri, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Deputy Commissioner (Supply) Nashik Division, Nashik has been posted as Joint Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Mumbai

12. C.D.Joshi, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), President, District Caste Scrutiny Committee, Mumbai City has been posted as Commissioner, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Exam Cell, Mumbai.