Maha CM thanks Salman Khan for providing 1 lakh hand sanitizers to Mumbai Police

Amid the lockdown, superstar Salman Khan is spending his time away away from the city at his farmhouse in Panvel, and is doing all he can do to aid the fight against coronavirus. He also helped local villagers by donating large quantities of food supplies.

Maharashtra on Friday notched a new high of 116 Covid-19 fatalities - up by 31 over Thursday - to cross the 2,000 figure of deaths, while a record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state, health officials said.

Covid-19 deaths zoomed to a fresh high of 116 after the previous record of 105 fatalities on May 27, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 36,000 mark.

With 58 deaths, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone - the worst-hit in the country - accounted for exactly half the fatalities, while 2,682 new positive cases were recorded in the state.

This comes to roughly one death every 12 minutes, and an average 112 new cases notched every hour in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75 plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past four consecutive days, with the last highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

With the latest fatalities, the state death toll has touched 2,098 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 59,546 to 62,228.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 33,124 were active case, dropping by a significant 5,815 over 38,939 on Thursday.

The state now has a notched a recovery rate of 43.38 per cent compared to 31.26 per cent on Thursday and a mortality rate of 3.37 per cent, with the patient doubling time improving to 15.7 days over last week's 7 days.

Of the latest deaths, 38 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city deaths up to 1,173 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,447 cases to touch 36,932 now.

Mumbai's congested Dharavi slum continued to be a major red-hotspot with 41 new cases, taking the total number of the infected to 1,715 while the figure of deaths remained static at 61.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a huge hike in emoluments -- between Rs.55,000-Rs.85,000 -- to various categories of doctors on bond or on contract, especially those serving in the rural and tribal areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the Rs.50-lakhs insurance cover will be extended for all those engaged in the war against the virus including the police, home guards, aanganwadi workers, besides doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine came down sharply from 612,745 to 535,467 on Friday - a steep drop of 77,278, but those in institutional quarantine increased by 845 to 35,967.

The state's containment zones increased from 2,816 to 2,941 on Friday and 17,600 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 67.6 lakhs in the state.