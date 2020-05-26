Salman Khan's Eid 2020 surprise for fans is latest song 'Bhai Bhai'

The actor also shared: "May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. Since we couldn't release our film this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai bhai' as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them."

On Eid this year, Salman couldn't keep his box office date with fans by releasing a new film as he does every year. He was scheduled to release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", co-starring Disha Parani and directed by Prabhu Deva this week. The film promises to be a heavy-duty action entertainer.

Coming back to "Bhai bhai", the video of the song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at the actor's farmhouse in Panvel, where he has been spending the lockdown days with a few family members and friends.

"Bhai bhai" has been composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri, and the rap portion written by Ruhaan Arshad.

This is the third song that Salman has released during the lockdown after "Pyar karona" and "Tere bina".