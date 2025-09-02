 Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Joy As Maratha Quota Protest Ends Today, Says Hyderabad Gazetteer Will Serve As Useful Proof For Reservation Seekers
After the Maratha protest ended at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "I am happy that this hunger strike has ended today. I especially want to thank the cabinet sub-committee and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar."

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Joy As Maratha Quota Protest Ends Today, Says Hyderabad Gazetteer Will Serve As Useful Proof For Reservation Seekers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed relief and satisfaction as the Maratha reservation hunger strike came to an end. Addressing the media, the CM commended the efforts of the cabinet sub-committee and his deputy chief ministers for their active role in resolving the issue.

"I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today, and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar," said Fadnavis.

He elaborated on the key demand raised during the agitation, which was the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer as proof for Maratha reservation eligibility. The CM clarified that while the government had no objection to this demand, legal and procedural frameworks needed to be followed.

"Their most important demand was that the Hyderabad Gazetteer should be implemented. We had no other opinion on that matter, but with that demand, their point was that you should implement it for everyone at once, so we tried to explain to them that a reservation is not for a group, it is for an individual, and the individual has to ask for a reservation. Therefore, such a decision cannot be taken. Some proof has to be given for it," he explained, as reported by news agency ANI.

article-image

Fadnavis emphasised that the Hyderabad Gazetteer would serve as a crucial document for individuals seeking reservation under the Maratha quota.

"This Hyderabad Gazetteer will be useful as proof, because if the name of their grandfather or great-grandfather is there in the Hyderabad Gazetteer in this Kulbhi caste, then they will get its benefit, and according to the rules, they will get its certificate. They will be able to get a reservation."

