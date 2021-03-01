Maha Budget Session: Guv Koshyari highlights GST compensation dues worth Rs 29,290 cr pending with Centre

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Monday said that despite Centre’s delay in clearing the long pending GST compensation dues and the financial crunch that has arisen because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown and economic downturn, the state government has provided priority funding to the Departments of Public Health, Medical Education and Drugs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Food and Civil Supplies and Home during the pandemic. To stimulate the economy, the state government has provided for 75% of the budgetary provision for capital expenditure and released 100% money to the Local Development Fund, district planning committee schemes and Dongri Vikas Karyakram (hilly region development).

Governor at the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the 10-day budget session said by the end of February 2021, the Centre owes dues worth Rs 46,950 crore towards GST. ‘’The Central Government has paid just Rs 6140 crore and Rs 11,520 crore as loan for Goods and Services Tax compensation. Goods and Services Tax Compensation to the tune of Rs 29,290 crore is overdue from the Central Government,’’ he noted.

Governor’s statement comes day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray who had slammed the BJP led government at the Centre for clearing the GST compensation arrears.

Governor said Covid lockdown has slowed down the State economy in addition to a medical emergency and natural calamities. Out of the revenue collection target of Rs 3,47,456 crore, the State has collected just Rs 1,88,542 crore at the end of January 2021. This is 35% less than the budgetary estimate and 21% lower than the collection in the same period in the previous year.

Further, Governor said the state government is pursuing with the Centre for increasing the grant in aid receivable in accordance with the recommendations of the 15th Central Finance Commission.

‘’Considering the Covid situation and economic condition, my Government is pursuing with the Central Government for increasing the contribution of the Central Government in the Central schemes,’’ he noted.

According to the Governor, last year was not only a year of medical emergency but also presented several economic challenges. As jobs and livelihoods were affected, the state government undertook a massive humanitarian aid programmes.