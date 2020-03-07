Maha Budget 2020: State soon to have all women police stations at district levels

Mumbai: Soon each district will have an all women police station at its head-quarter. Any woman from the district can lodge the complaint in this police station.

Women Public Prosecutors will be appointed to represent the government in the court in the cases of atrocities against women. State will give priority to purchase products from Women Self-help group.

The state women commission will now have its offices at each division level. The girl students will be trained with self-defence courses in schools soon. These were some of the key announcements in the state budget.

"Women’s safety is a matter of highest priority for this government.It is proposed to establish Women’s Commission office at the Divisional Commissioner level in the State. The government will start a women police station at each district headquarter.