Maha Budget 2020: MVA scraps Fadnavis’ Jalyukt Shivar; public debt to surge at Rs 5.20 lakh cr in 2020-21

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has discontinued the Fadnavis government's flagship Jalyukta Shivar scheme by proposing the Chief Minister Water Conservation Scheme and the Jal Jivan Mission across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has proposed Rs 450 crore for CM Water Conservation Scheme and Rs 1,230 crore for Jal Jivan Mission.

MVA government had repeatedly expressed its reservation over the implementation of Jalyukta Shivar and had not given money since December last year.

Under the CM Water Conservation Scheme, the government proposes to maintain and repair various water conservation works to generate the required water storage.

The government hopes to rejuvenate 8,000 such water conservation schemes to create decentralized water reservoirs, increase groundwater level and create the protected irrigation capacity.