Maha Budget 2020: More equals among equals get preference in budget

Mumbai: Every incumbent government always waxes eloquent about how people centric their budget is. However, in the budget on Friday prominent politicians from MVA left no stone unturned in keeping their constituency happy. This is also to convince their electorate about how much they care about their home turf.
The opposition termed this budget as a two districts budget. Although there is no mention of the districts, it is clear that Pune and Satara district got maximum focus in this budget.
The reason is clear -Finance Minister Ajit Pawar represents Baramati in Pune and Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraje Desai represents Patan in Satara.
The biggest winner is Aaditya Thackeray, who is Tourism minister in Maha Vikas Aaghadi government who managed to get approval for developing an international tourist centre in his constituency Worli.
Finance minister Ajit Pawar got approval for an ambitious Ring road in Pune." A 170 k.m. length ring road is proposed to divert the traffic coming from Nashik, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, from outside Pune city. For this purpose, an expenditure of Rs. 15000 Cr. is expected including land acquisition," Pawar announced in the house.
He also got approval for extension of Pune Metro. In supplementary demands presented last month, he has already managed to get key projects for Baramati like a snake park, construction of Olympic Bhavan and setting up of international level sports university in Pune.
Shambhuraje Desai got an approval for converting a rural hospital in Patan into a state of art 100 bedded hospital.
"The State Government intends to develop an economic corridor of international standards in Satara district under Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC) which is on the line of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.
The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 4000 Cr,” as was mentioned in the speech. An approval for setting up a new government medical college in Satara in 2021-22 was also taken.
The blessings were also showered on the constituencies of the Speaker and other ministers. The constituencies of Speaker Nana Patole, Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur, Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, Tribal Development minister K.C.Padvi got some project or the other.
Patole represents Sakoli in Bhandara district. Government approved Agriculture college and conversion of sub-district hospital in Sakoli into 100 bedded hospital.
Yashomati Thakur, represents Teosa assembly constituency in Amaravati district. A state level training centre, for employees of woman and child department and other social welfare departments, will be established in her constituency. Housing minister Jitendra Awhad got approval to construct New Haj House in his Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane.
