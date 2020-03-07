Maha Budget 2020: More equals among equals get preference in budget

Finance minister Ajit Pawar got approval for an ambitious Ring road in Pune." A 170 k.m. length ring road is proposed to divert the traffic coming from Nashik, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, from outside Pune city. For this purpose, an expenditure of Rs. 15000 Cr. is expected including land acquisition," Pawar announced in the house.

He also got approval for extension of Pune Metro. In supplementary demands presented last month, he has already managed to get key projects for Baramati like a snake park, construction of Olympic Bhavan and setting up of international level sports university in Pune.

Shambhuraje Desai got an approval for converting a rural hospital in Patan into a state of art 100 bedded hospital.

"The State Government intends to develop an economic corridor of international standards in Satara district under Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC) which is on the line of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 4000 Cr,” as was mentioned in the speech. An approval for setting up a new government medical college in Satara in 2021-22 was also taken.

The blessings were also showered on the constituencies of the Speaker and other ministers. The constituencies of Speaker Nana Patole, Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur, Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, Tribal Development minister K.C.Padvi got some project or the other.

Patole represents Sakoli in Bhandara district. Government approved Agriculture college and conversion of sub-district hospital in Sakoli into 100 bedded hospital.

Yashomati Thakur, represents Teosa assembly constituency in Amaravati district. A state level training centre, for employees of woman and child department and other social welfare departments, will be established in her constituency. Housing minister Jitendra Awhad got approval to construct New Haj House in his Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane.