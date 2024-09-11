Maha BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Ordered Beef Cutlet In Nagpur Bar: Sanjay Raut's Big Charge (VIDEO) |

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut has levelled serious allegations regarding an accident involving the car of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP's Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur. Raut claimed that the bill from the hotel where Sanket and his friends dined included 'beef cutlet.' He questioned, "Is it acceptable for those who preach Hindutva to consume beef during the holy month of Shravan and Ganpati festival?"

Raut further criticised the state of law and order in Nagpur, suggesting that it's more about privilege than road safety. He asked, "What would have happened if an ordinary person caused such an accident? The police would have paraded them, along with their family and friends."

Raut Claims Sanket Is 'Being Shielded'

He then drew comparisons to Salman Khan and other influential individuals, saying that Sanket Bawankule is also being shielded. Raut accused Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of failing in his duties as Home Minister, stating, "Fadnavis' mishandling of law and order will be recorded in dark history. The state has never had such an incompetent Home Minister."

Raut highlighted the fact that the accident, which left 17-18 people hospitalised, occurred in Nagpur, under Fadnavis' watch. He pointed out that the FIR didn’t even include the vehicle owner’s name. "The driver was switched after the accident, and you're protecting him? What kind of law and order are you talking about?" Raut added that the bill from the car from the La Horee hotel includes alcohol and beef cutlet, a contradiction for those preaching Hindutva. He demanded transparency and condemned Fadnavis, warning that 'Maharashtra will not forgive you.'

Raut's claims were based on his sources informing him on the development. However, the menu of La Horee hotel doesn't mention any dish made with beef. There are a variety of chicken and mutton dishes mentioned in the menu.

Raut Attacks Devendra Fadnavis

He also criticised the double standards, recalling how Fadnavis is attempting to arrest Anil Deshmukh over a four-year-old case while turning a blind eye to the reckless behavior of a BJP leader's son. "Sanket, after consuming alcohol, crushed ten cars and tried to kill people, and you are protecting him? How will you atone for this sin?" Raut questioned, describing the incident as horrifying.

On Monday, a speeding Audi car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief's son Sanket Bawankule allegedly hit several vehicles in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth area.

"By God's grace, no one was injured and no casualties were reported in the accident. But several vehicles were damaged. I have said this yesterday also: whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them. The police have given me the primary information. Justice should be equal to all," said Bawankule.