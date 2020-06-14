Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap to be unveiled tomorrow; 12 major MoUs to be signed

12 large MOU’s with companies from across the globe including US, China, South Korea, Singapore and India will be signed tomorrow on 15th June in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister for Industries Subhash Desai. Global business leaders, country missions and bilateral investment agencies will join this exclusive session via video conference.
The state has also seen a significant uptick in investment intentions from countries such as Germany, Japan, Russia and other major FDI source countries for India. The investments represent a diversity of sectors including - Engineering, Automobiles, Food Processing, ESDM, IT/ITeS and many others.
While globally and in Maharashtra, healthcare systems are scaling to meet the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic response has remained resilient to offset long-term impacts. The state of Maharashtra has methodically re-opened more than 60,000 industries in the state and these enterprises employ close to 1.5 million people.
Subsequently, while global investment sentiments have suffered, this has provided the state of Maharashtra with a unique opportunity. Backed by the state’s performance across elements of Foreign Direct Investment, export, competitiveness, industrial ecosystem, policy and ease of doing business, companies looking to diversify their supply chains across South East Asia have looked to Maharashtra as their new investment destination.
The state will reveal its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap. Featuring path-breaking initiatives such as Plug and Play infrastructure, an earmarked landbank of more than 40,000 acres, flexible rental and pricing structures, automatic permissions in 48 hours through the Maha Parwana route, specialized labour protection guidance’s and an Industry employment bureau for local skill and capacity matching for industries, the state will aim to convey its readiness for the 2020 post-pandemic world where investments are readily met with a capable ecosystem of executional excellence.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)