Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap to be unveiled tomorrow; 12 major MoUs to be signed

12 large MOU’s with companies from across the globe including US, China, South Korea, Singapore and India will be signed tomorrow on 15th June in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister for Industries Subhash Desai. Global business leaders, country missions and bilateral investment agencies will join this exclusive session via video conference.

The state has also seen a significant uptick in investment intentions from countries such as Germany, Japan, Russia and other major FDI source countries for India. The investments represent a diversity of sectors including - Engineering, Automobiles, Food Processing, ESDM, IT/ITeS and many others.

While globally and in Maharashtra, healthcare systems are scaling to meet the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic response has remained resilient to offset long-term impacts. The state of Maharashtra has methodically re-opened more than 60,000 industries in the state and these enterprises employ close to 1.5 million people.