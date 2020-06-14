Autos and Taxi unions write to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, urge for relaxation

Unable to cope up with further losses, and hoping to ease the misery of commuters, Mumbai taximen's union and Rickshawmen's union has written to CM, Uddhav Thackeray urging relaxations on the public transport services.

As per the latest order issued by the state government in relation to the 'Mission Begin Again' phase, associations representing auto rickshaws and kaali peelis have been allowed to ferry passengers who have emergency, while on the other hand with offices and business enterprises allowed to function people have only the BEST buses as a choice of public transport.

"We have written to the state government urging them to allow us taxis ferry the business community people" said Al Quadros, chief of Mumbai Taximen's union.

"The daily office goers and traders are our everyday passengers. The local trains are suspended and people don't have much commute options for them other than BEST buses, so if the government allow us kaali peelis to ferry regular passengers then it will be helpful to both the sides as well" added Quadros.

The business of the kaali peeli taxis were completely stalled amid the three month long lockdown as offices business enterprises were shut. Also Kaali Peelis have become a convenient mode of transport as it connect the most of the business hubs to the nearby railway stations and bus stops.

"Taxis are only allowed to ferry passengers who are travelling to and from hospitals, airports and stations. If any taxi driver has been found ferrying passenger who are not going to any of these places, traffic police imposes fine on them" stated Quadros.

Matching to the tune of kaali peelis, Mumbai Rickshawmen's Association (MRA), the umbrella body representing auto rickshaws in Mumbai, has also written to CM Thackeray, urging relaxation on the same.

Auto rickshaw's demanded, resumption of the sharing rickshaw services keeping in the mind the social distancing norms.

"The government allowed maximum two passengers in a rickshaw, generally a sharing auto ferries three rickshaws, if the government allows sharing rickshaws, then we can ferry two passengers at a time this will also be feasible for commuters as they will have more options of public transports" stated Thambi Qurian, general secretary MRA, who have also written to CM urging relaxations.

Citing example of BEST, Qurian stated, in rickshaw stands pitches could be marked and if there will be two passengers in an Autorickshaw then social distancing norms would be automatically maintained.

"Even BEST buses are running crowded and social distancing norms aren't maintained, so if government allows autos to function social distancing norms will be followed strictly as we are not allowed to take more than two passengers" stated Qurian.

The union leader also mentioned, pre paid auto services haven't been resumed at airports and stations, however considering passenger trains and domestic flights are operational now, these prepaid services should be resumed, which would be feasible for the incoming passengers to Mumbai as well.